Transport operators seethe with rage over $10,000 penalty

Some operators of public passenger vehicles (PPVs) and commercial carriers who had receipts before the March 31 deadline to renew transport licences were given a lifeline by the Transport Authority (TA) before the close of business Friday.

However, not before the ire of some operators who blasted the agency for imposing a late fee of $10,000 on April 1.

In a statement issued about 4 p.m. Friday, the TA said the operators were granted a 10-day grace period from prosecution.

One man, after leaving the 119 Maxfield Avenue, St Andrew, office of the Transport Authority and who went to renew licences for seven vehicles, paid $168,000 – 72 per cent more than the expected $98,000.

“That a weh the Government say you have to pay: $10,000 more. Each licence a $14,000. You see as from today (Friday), you late and have to pay $10,000 more, so that a $24,000 most people have to pay to renew it,” he told The Gleaner.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He said he had missed the March 31 deadline – delayed by deaths in his family for which he had to redirect financing.

“Mi no know where the Government get dem thieving something deh from. You late, charge a $3,000 or $4,000 no? Ten thousand dollars! ... When the next election call, dem a go vote dem out,” he said, angrily.

Another man who paid his fee from March 15 did not get to collect his certificate up to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

He said he had been at the location for more than three hours but grew frustrated because of the large crowd swamping the venue and the slow pace of service.

“When you come yah so fi pick up you something, dem have security a collect the thing from you. All now me can’t get fi gi di receipt to the clerk inside because dem have a security a pick it up, and when you come ya so come pay, dem take the money from you and now you can’t get you certificate,” the operator said.

He said the $10,000 late fee was unreasonable and called it a rip-off.

A woman told The Gleaner that she paid for two renewals in February, but up to Friday, had only received one.

Another woman who operates a bakery told The Gleaner that she had issues renewing her carrier licence and could not make it before March 31. She, too, suffered the $10,000 penalty.

“I paid for my renewal today. I had to pay a total of $24,000. It’s normally $14,000. It’s crazy, though. I think the Government should consider us because I do operate a business and it’s very hard,” the woman said.

“... I hope our PM consider us that’s too much, too, too much.”

The Transport Authority says the two-week window should provide both PPV operators and commercial carriers additional time to collect their road licences and operate in compliance with the Road Traffic and Transport Act.

Additionally, the Authority is granting a five-day waiver of the late fee for potential applicants who had made payment at any of the authorised payment facilities up to March 31.

Concerned individuals are required to submit their road licence application or commercial carrier applications no later than Thursday, April 7, in order to benefit from the waiver.

In the meantime, holders of temporary badges who are yet to receive training scores or complete the training programme will be granted another three months on these badges.

During this period, it is anticipated that the Transport Authority will roll out the NEW PPV Training Application.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com