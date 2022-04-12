Opposition hails impending visit of Rwandan President

The Opposition People's National Party is hailing the impending visit of Rwandan President Paul Kagame to Jamaica.

Kagame is scheduled to arrive in Jamaica on April 13 for a three-day State visit.

He is expected to call on Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, and will meet with Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, and other government officials.

Opposition spokesperson on foreign affairs Lisa Hanna says Kagame has led his country with humility and distinction to overcome devastation, which is a testament to his courage, dedication, and vision for his people.

“His strategic policies have encouraged rapid economic growth and social stability in Rwanda. Furthermore, his steps have helped to strengthen the positive global impact of Africa in the eyes of the world. There's much we can learn from his example," said Hanna.

Hanna says she hopes that Kagame will receive the highest accolade that can be extended to any head of government, the 'Order of Excellence' on behalf of the people of Jamaica.

"What is more, President Kagame's purposeful resolve to use Rwanda's membership within the Commonwealth to promote the values of peace, security, and equal opportunities for all, has been steadfast. We anticipate that his voice and activism will forge a new era of progress within the Commonwealth when he assumes the Chairmanship and increases the process of regional cooperation and integration, especially within the developing world," said Hanna.

