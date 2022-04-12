St Mary Agri-Expo is back

Given less than a month to prepare following the announcement by Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr on Wednesday, March 23, that parish agricultural shows as well as the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show would be returning this year, organisers of the annual St Mary Agri-Expo are promising to deliver a top-quality show on Easter Monday, April 18.

President of the St Mary Association of Branch Societies of the Jamaica Agriculture Society, Fabian Rhule, told The Gleaner that preparations are in high gear, with an emphasis on public health safety, following the two years the show was not held due to the restrictions on public gatherings due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Since the announcement, the planning committee has been kept busy meeting with all stakeholders, including the St Mary Municipal Corporation, the Health Department, the police, the Fire Department, the National Water Commission and Jamaica Public Service, as well as advertisers, and individuals and organisations seeking to rent booths.

There has been some fallout in advertising support, given the short response time, but long-time supporter the Jamaica Producers Group and the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries have both come through in a big way to ensure that the show is a resounding success.

“Jamaica Producers Group, through St Mary Banana, is stepping up for us where other sponsors might not be able to do it, and we appreciate that their support, along with that from the ministry, has really helped us cover a lot of ground, a lot of bills that we have to clear,” Rhule admitted.

The livestock parade, which is always a crowd pleaser, is on track for a stellar showing with the participation of the Minard Estate, based in Brown’s Town, St Ann, which is a major industry player.

“Livestock is looking good. We are working with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority, whose operatives are in the field arranging the finest display of small ruminants. Minard reached out to us the day of the announcement to ask if they should carry the same amount of animals, and we have confirmed with them. So we are pushing really hard and working overtime to make sure that the show is a success,” Rhule disclosed. And the response has been very good.

“We have some government agencies reaching out to us that we have never done business with, [but] that are reaching out to us now. We are really happy for that support, also. So far we have 58 exhibitors between companies and individuals; and all of our restaurants, which is maybe about 18, are all booked out.”