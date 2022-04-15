Former insurance company employee pleads guilty to embezzlement

Former employee of British Caribbean Insurance Company (BCIC) Christal Burke has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $400,000 from the company.

She is to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on May 19 for sentencing.

The company discovered in 2019 that Burke was directly collecting a customer's insurance premiums.

The payments were not reflected on the customer's insurance policies and as result, his policies were cancelled.

BCIC became aware of the embezzlement when the customer came to the office to report an accident involving one of his motorcycles.

The customer informed BCIC that he had transferred monies to Burke's account to be paid for his insurance premiums.

Based on the customer's explanation and the receipts he presented, BCIC had to honour his claim and he received $94,000 as compensation for the accident.

BCIC suffered a loss of $440,073.66 for the unpaid premiums.

Burke pleaded guilty to the charge of embezzlement in February and has since compensated BCIC for the loss incurred.

