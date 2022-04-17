Police provide more details on fatal shooting in Denham Town

The police have provided more details on yesterday evening's incident, which led to the shooting death of a Denham Town resident, allegedly, by a member of the security forces.

He has been identified as Horaine Glenn.

The police say the incident happened about 6:20 yesterday evening on Charles Street in the West Kingston community, as a policeman led seven Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers on a foot patrol of the area. According to the police, they saw a group of four men who aroused suspicion and requested to search them.

While conducting their search, a woman, who they say was behaving boisterously, spat on members of the security forces, and shortly after Glenn poured the contents of a beer bottle on one of the soldiers. The soldier attempted to accost Glenn, they say, but he ran into a yard along the street. He was pursued by the soldier and a woman followed. The woman held on to the right arm of the soldier, the police recounted, and, at the same time, Glenn attempted to disarm the JDF member of his M16 rifle.

There was a struggle during which four rounds were discharged from the weapon, according to the cops. Glenn was struck in the abdomen. He was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital where he died.

The incident sparked a furious protest by residents yesterday evening, which continued this morning. They claim the man was unjustifiably killed by the soldier.

