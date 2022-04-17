Three COVID deaths, 35 new cases

Three people have died from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reports. The deaths bring to 2,929 the number of fatalities from the disease in Jamaica since March 2020.

Despite the deaths, the numbers being treated in the nation's hospitals remain low. There were nine people in hospital up to yesterday, the ministry reports, none were critically ill. One was considered moderately ill.

Overall, there were 35 new cases of the disease with a positivity rate of five per cent. Since March 2020, Jamaica has had 129,238 cases of COVID-19.

