Immigration Corner | What is a Marriage Visitor visa used for?

Dear Mr Bassie,

I would like to know under what circumstances would someone need to apply for a Marriage Visitor visa?

Thanks in advance for any information.

YY

Dear YY,

Persons must apply for a Marriage Visitor visa if they want to get married or register a civil partnership in the United Kingdom or give notice of a marriage or civil partnership in the United Kingdom.

Persons would also need one if they are not planning to stay or settle in the United Kingdom after their marriage or civil partnership. They would also need to meet other eligibility requirements.

Persons do not need a Marriage Visitor visa to convert their civil partnership into a marriage. They can apply for a Standard Visitor visa.

They also do not need a Marriage Visitor visa if one of the following is true:

• They have settled or pre-settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme.

• They have applied to the EU Settlement Scheme, and do not have a decision yet.

• They are Irish citizens.

Please note that persons cannot apply if they qualify for British citizenship, including if they can have dual nationality. Those persons must apply for British citizenship instead.

WHAT PERSONS CAN AND CANNOT DO

Persons can marry or enter into a civil partnership in the United Kingdom within six months of their arrival. However, they must use a venue that is licensed for this purpose.

Persons are able to pass through the United Kingdom in transit on their way to another country.

It should be noted that persons cannot get public funds (benefits), bring in family members (‘dependents’) as they must apply separately. They cannot live in the United Kingdom for extended periods through frequent visits or extend their visa or switch to another visa category.

In addition, they cannot work, except for permitted activities related to their work or business overseas, such as attending meetings and/or study.

It is highly recommended that persons read online the detailed guidance about what you can and cannot do with a Marriage Visitor visa.

APPLYING AND HOW LONG IT TAKES

Persons who need a visa must apply online before they go to the United Kingdom. As part of the application, they will need to book an appointment at a visa application centre to prove their identity and provide documents.

Applicants should allow time to attend their appointment as the visa application centre could be in another country. Please be aware that the visa application centre may keep the passport and documents while processing the application. The earliest you can apply is three months before travel. It costs £100 to apply for this visa.

THE DECISION

After the applicants have applied online, proven their identity, and provided documents, they will usually get a decision on the visa within three weeks. A person may be able to get a decision faster. However, this will depend on what country the applicant is in.

The successful applicant can use this visa to visit the United Kingdom for up to six months.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, deputy global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com