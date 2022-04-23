Ministry accepting applications for youth ambassador programme

The Ministry of Education and Youth is accepting applications for the Jamaica Youth Ambassadors Programme (JAYAP).

The programme is open to Jamaicans between 18 and 27 years of age with a demonstrable record of leadership; who must be of sound moral probity and character; have a demonstrable track record of participation in community youth development programmes; have excellent knowledge in youth development best practices and policies, and possess excellent oral and written communication skills.

Six persons will be selected for the 2022-2024 cohort. As Jamaica youth ambassadors, they will represent CARICOM, Commonwealth or United Nations General Assembly for two years.

They will also represent Jamaican youth by bringing relevant issues to the attention of policymakers and planners at the national, regional, and international levels.

In addition, the youth ambassadors are required to organise and conduct social intervention sessions with young people across the island; conduct virtual and/or physical empowerment sessions and consultations, in keeping with portfolio areas and the National Youth Policy, and provide analyses of national and international youth development trends, challenges and opportunities.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Programme Manager, JAYAP, Ruth Lawrence, said that it was established in 2000 as a strategy to promote youth advocacy and facilitate youth participation in decision-making processes. “Since 2000, the JAYAP has produced a number of youth leaders who have offered representation of Jamaican youth issues at the national, regional and international levels,” she pointed out.

To apply, interested persons should visit www.youthjamaica.com to access and download the application form, or apply online using the link https://forms.gle/bPkZHyEpN6yzrBGN6.