Mod-famed tailor George Dyer passes

LONDON:

George Dyer, one of London’s most renowned tailors, has died at age 67, following a heart attack.

The bespoke couturier from St Elizabeth, Jamaica, worked with an array of celebrities during an illustrious career spanning decades.

Dyer arrived in London at the age of four. After he completed his apprenticeship as a tailor with Dombey & Sons, a men’s outfitters, his fame grew designing high-calibre classic suits, favoured by youths who embraced the mod culture. Mods often wore shiny suits with narrow lapels and legs.

During the mid-1990s, the Jamaican set up a small tailoring shop in south-east London, Threadneedle Man, which attracted a loyal clientèle base. Dyer designed clothing for a host of British celebrities, including singer Paul Weller, actors Martin Freeman, Ray Winstone, Bob Hoskins and boxer David Haye.

Dyer was known for his hospitality. When asked who his latest famous customer was, he would often say: “All my clients are celebrities.”

Mark Baxter, a public relations agent and customer at Threadneedle Man for more than 20 years, created a website for the entrepreneur and brought some of his celebrity contacts to the shop.

Commenting on his friend’s death, Baxter said: “We spoke the same language and sounded similar, which was funny because he was born in Jamaica.

“He was like an older brother. He knew his history and his craft. No one ever had a bad suit from him.

“When Paul Weller came down the Walworth Road and Martin Freeman came into his shop, it caused quite a stir.”

LOYAL CLIENTS

During the later stages of Dyer’s career, when the popularity of bespoke tailoring began to wane in London, loyal clients would make the journey to his shop from as far as Australia, Japan, Sweden and America. The tailor would send the new suits to clients by post.

According to family and friends, the Jamaican’s favourite school memory was a visit from Johnny Nash and Bob Marley. The duo performed a free lunchtime concert at Peckham Manor School in south London during March 1972. Dyer played football with Marley during his visit which was aired in the BBC documentary - ‘When Bob Marley Came to Britain’.

Dyer is survived by his wife, Colline, a daughter, Deniece, granddaughter Isla, and three sisters, Shirley, Jeannette and Sherene.

The family man met and befriended his wife when they were children, living in the same neighbourhood of south London. They began a courtship in their teens.

Dyer’s daughter Deniece, describing their relationship, said: “He was my best friend. We used to speak three times a day and so it will be a big change for us.

“He had a cold on the Saturday and needed a rest. But he was still chatting and joking. He did always put other people before himself. He didn’t like people to make a fuss.”