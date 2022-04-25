Over 700lb garbage cleared in Fisherman’s Beach clean-up

MORE THAN 700lb of garbage was cleared from the Fisherman’s Co-operative Beach in Montego Bay last Monday in a Sandals Foundation initiative to mark World Earth Day.

The beach clean-up was a collaboration between environmental groups at Sandals Montego Bay, Sandals Resorts International and Sandals Royal Caribbean – known as the Earth Guardians and the Sandals Foundation Ambassadors.

Among the items collected by volunteers were plastic and glass bottles, clothes, household items, sandbags and car batteries.

Eric ‘Eric Sangs’ Harvey, a fisherman for more than 30 years, expressed his appreciation for the clean-up.

“I don’t know if anybody has said it, but thanks fi clean up River Bay Fishing Beach. Mi glad fi see the crew come and clean up, man,” he remarked.

The Sandals team started shortly after dawn, combing the beach for plastic bottles, paper, as well as disposable masks, among other debris.

“We did a beach clean-up in this area last year,” said Ashley Simms, Sandals’ regional public relations coordinator for Montego Bay.

Simms pointed out that the beach is popular with members of the local community, “which is why we are so happy to be able to work with the fishermen to keep it clean”.

Haniff Richards, environment health and safety manager, Sandals Montego Bay, said the Sandals Foundation remains committed to preserving the natural beauty of its surroundings.