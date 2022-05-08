WESTERN BUREAU:

THERE IS not much thought for Mother’s Day as relatives of 68-year-old Beryl Walters are yet to find closure after their matriarch was washed away in floodwaters nearly three weeks ago and has been feared dead.

The elderly female has not been seen since the Toyota Succeed in which she was travelling with relatives was swept away in the Montego River, claiming the life of her 12-year-old granddaughter, Jenell Walters, on Tuesday, April 19.

Drenched in the rain, Walters’ three sons combed the riverbanks on Saturday, April 23, anxious for answers.

On Sunday, April 24, another search party of approximately 70 persons fanned out, and again, on Monday, April 25, in an unending search.

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) team was out a week ago searching the river. And on Friday, the St James Municipal Corporation committed to searching the water again.

Carl Poyser, her eldest son, told The Sunday Gleaner that the loss of their mom is weighing heavily on the family this Mother’s Day.

“Sometimes, I don’t think we have given ourselves time to think what day it is or what day it is not. Personally, I try not to think about it. I think about other people’s mothers who are around and say, ‘I hope they are not taking their mother for granted’,” an emotional Poyser said.

Reminiscing on previous Mother’s Day celebrations, Poyser shared a little humour, saying he usually has two celebrations.

“Where I reside, Mother’s Day is in March, and in Jamaica, it is in May. It is more like a phone call and spending the day chatting with her, but for the wider family, they would have a get-together, even in the church as well,” he recalled.

And even if the authorities call time on their efforts to locate Beryl, the search will continue in the hearts of her children.

“The funny thing is we will forever be looking for her. I can’t see a time when we don’t have our ears listening or physically looking. I don’t think we will ever stop, especially driving by the area where the incident took place. Even if we stop physically, mentally we will never stop,” said Poyser.

The mother of five and grandmother was described as being very important in her children’s lives – a tower of strength and a constant motivator.

The Sunday Gleaner was told that different branches of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Montego Bay have been giving the family’s the strongest support during the heartbreaking period.

“Mount Salem, right up Retirement, has been great. Some come in with prayers and physical support, by coming in and sitting with dad and the family. Dad is now coping, but it is still a big loss for the family,” Poyser shared.

“Life goes on and we have to do certain things, but the grief reaches a different stage where it is harder some days,” her eldest son said, speaking on behalf of the family. “You have up and down moments. It is rough.”

