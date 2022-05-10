United Way’s ‘Live United for Mom’ returns after two-year hiatus

If the United Way of Jamaica is grateful for one thing in 2022, it is the ability to again host its grand gala fundraising event called ‘Live United for Mom’ on Mother’s Day.

While board chair of United Way of Jamaica, Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham, could not disclose the amount of funds raised from the event on Sunday, she explained that there had been no financial gains in the last two years from the signature fundraiser given that it was not hosted because of coronavirus restrictions.

“We didn’t have any face-to-face event in the last two years. We are starting from ground zero to raise funds for the various charities,” Johnson Cunningham told The Gleaner.

With the ease in the protocol restrictions from the Government to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), United Way of Jamaica used the opportunity for the return of the event.

Before the onset of the pandemic, The Jamaica Pegasus hotel would have been abuzz with a packed ballroom of patrons enjoying the delightful buffet-style food, music, and entertainment, with an emphasis placed on mothers.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

BACK TO LIFE

For this year’s Mother’s Day, The Jamaica Pegasus hotel ballroom came alive once more with over 300 guests who turned out to mark the return of the charity group’s fundraiser.

Notwithstanding what may be deemed a successful staging, Johnson Cunningham told The Gleaner that more help is needed from sponsors.

“We need sponsors. We need assistance to help the schools. We need assistance to help the children’s homes. We need all of those assistance. Education and health, for Jamaica to reach to a certain level, we have to help those people, whether the schools or the communities,” she said.

She added: “I’m happy because the fact is that we got the chance to have this event, and I’m very happy for that because in order for United Way of Jamaica to help persons, we have to find other ways of raising funds. During the COVID period, we found other ways of doing it, but it’s not the same as having an entertainment (event) as this.”

ainsworth.morris@gleanerjm.com