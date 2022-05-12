Craft vendors cautiously optimistic with Sumfest’s return

WESTERN BUREAU:

There are mixed views from the leadership of the five craft markets operating in Montego Bay, St James, on forecasts of a positive inflow of business with the return of the Reggae Sumfest music festival in July.

After a two-year hiatus, the popular reggae festival will return in its usual format in Montego Bay, the reggae capital of the world, with four nights of an exciting musical experience from July 20-23.

The festival, which forms part of the signature events to mark Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee, will commence with the Blitz Party on Wednesday, July 20; then The Global Sound Clash with the world’s greatest sound systems competing on Thursday, July 21; followed by the main festival nights on July 22 and 23 at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre.

“We are expecting greater business in terms of actual sales,” said Carol McLennan, president of the Montego Bay Craft and Cultural Village.

She said the craft markets have benefited over the years from tourists who make purchases after the staging of Reggae Sumfest, albeit in very small portions.

McLennan said that she and the more than 500 craft vendors at the location would love to see increased business this year.

“Even though we have benefited over the years, we have not benefited in the way that we would have liked. It’s just a tip of the iceberg that we are always getting, we need a greater slice of the pie,” she continued to explain.

According to her, the Montego Bay Craft and Cultural Village located on Harbour Street in the parish is now a much safer and friendlier environment in which to do business and lyme.

She shared that while there has been a relaxation of COVID-19 safety protocols, handwashing areas and sanitation facilities are strategically placed in the village for everyone to access as a precaution.

“The discipline in the market has gotten way better, so the harassment is way less; it almost doesn’t exist,” she added.

At the same time, Lydia Johnson-Campbell, vice-president of the craft vendors’ group, is optimistic that sales will surpass previous years largely because Jamaica is celebrating her 60th anniversary of Independence.

“One of the reasons why I am so positive about this is that I have a lot of returning guests this time of the year. This is the best time of the year for me, not sure if that’s the same for others,” said Johnson-Campbell.

“To have an event as big as Sumfest with the 60th anniversary celebrations sometimes serves as a plus and could favour us financially this year,” she noted.

DOUBTS

But Marlene Falconor, president of the Old Fort Craft Market, is not convinced that she and any of her more than 100 craft vendors will generate any form of sales from the event.

Her doubts are based on the experience with previous years of staging the event.

“One time it used to do something for us, but looking at it now I am almost hopeless that it will ever do anything for us at this time,” said Falconor.

“I have no great expectation from it,” she insisted on Monday.“I don’t know, it may surprise me and I wish it would, but looking on I don’t know if it’s going to have that impact.”

Sylvia Minto, president of the Holiday Craft Market in Rose Hall, expressed similar sentiments, pointing out that the last time they gained any benefit from the festival was about two decades ago.

“Over the past couple of years, we haven’t benefited at all from Sumfest. First time in the late ‘90s we used to benefit, but now we don’t, because we don’t see them at all,” Minto claimed.

“We don’t see tourists like that again because they are isolated in their hotels, and when it is time for them to go to Sumfest, they are transported to the event and back,” she continued.

However, given the fact that it’s a big year for Jamaica’s 60th Independence celebration and the event is returning after two years , Minto is hopeful that the situation will be different this year.

“I am hoping that this year will bring a change for us, we would be really happy,” she told The Gleaner.

Similarly, Stafford Stewart, president of the Success Craft Market located on the elegant corridor in Rose Hall, is optimistic for a positive outcome.

“Things are not like before, but we are expecting to see some good business from Sumfest,” he said.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com