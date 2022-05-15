Seventh-day Adventist mothers fêted in Gimmi-Me-Bit

MOTHERS FROM the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Gimmi-Me-Bit enjoyed a treat as well as received a token from Lorna Outar Johnson, a resident from the community who saw the need to give back.

Johnson targeted the mostly single mothers from the church as she said they were supersupportive to her own mother, Pearlita Outar, when her father died in late 2020.

Their support never wavered even after his February 2021 burial, and the gratitude she felt saw her treating them last year on Mother’s Day.

“They are all mothers. Those were the ones who stood by her side during the hardship, and that’s the reason why I appreciated it and them for coming to comfort my mother,” she shared.

Johnson said her motivation to continue the Mother’s Day treat, widening the net to include even more mothers, was influenced by her memories of raising her now four adult children as a single mother.

“This treat is special because I remember when I was younger, I was a single mother, and it was so hard and I tried to give back,” she noted.

Sharing that she can still remember how she struggled, she didn’t want them to feel left out, and so she felt motivated to continue the treat although the first year was more out of gratitude.

She said she intends to continue the treat with the aim of inviting even more mothers to the table.

“I remembered when I didn’t have it...[so this is] part of giving back to these mothers, especially a day like today (Mother’s Day) as some can’t find a meal, she shared about the menu of curried goat, fried fish and chicken that was served.

After they dined the mothers got the opportunity to ‘grab’ a token, with some selecting watches, perfume, and lotion.

Millicent Worrie, in expressing gratitude for the treat, remembered watching Johnson growing up in the Happy Lane area of the community before she migrated to America.

“I want to say thanks to her to put on this special event for the mothers, and we are looking forward to it next year again, and I hope you keep up with it and God will continue to bless you,” she said.

Norma Beth Ruth, in praising the initiative, described it as a wonderful idea as for her, it is always nice to give back a little and to reach out to those who reached out to you.

“Reaching out to others has a way of coming back to you. You might not get it back from the person who you reached out to, but sure enough, God is sending someone to reach out to you when the right time comes,” she said.