Five in hospital following crash along Constant Spring Road

Five people are in hospital this morning after a driver lost control of his motor vehicle and crashed into a light pole along Constant Spring Road, St Andrew.

The incident occurred at about 6:30 a.m. near a Rubis gas station close to the intersection with Dunrobin Avenue. Some establishments near the area have been left without electricity as a result of the incident, The Gleaner understands.

A witness told The Gleaner that the driver had to be cut from the wreckage by fire fighters. Three of the occupants were unconscious when they were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The police are investigating.

