Beautification at Buff Bay High to boost morale

Principal of Buff Bay High School in Portland, Sandra Buchanan, says the beautification works undertaken at the institution will boost the morale of students.

The school today saw its exterior walls as well as a perimeter fence painted for Labour Day.

The project was a result of a recent visit to the institution by Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie, who gave a commitment that he will ensure that the school gets a much-needed facelift.

Noting that she was not aware that the school was selected as the parish's project for Labour Day, Buchanan expressed gratitude to McKenzie.

"It will have a positive impact and when my students come in tomorrow (Tuesday) they will see a brand new facelift to the front of the school and it will boost their morale," she said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"This school is used as a disaster shelter, and, therefore, when Minister McKenzie first visited, he was quite impressed with what he saw and what we have here. The Minister visited us during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rest is history. I am very grateful that they chose Buff Bay High for the parish project and I'm sure that my staff will be forever grateful," she added.

Earlier, councillor for the Buff Bay division, Dian Hunter, said that the work will be completed today and that the more than 800 students will be pleasantly surprised upon their return to school on Tuesday.

"We started pretty early and we took the decision not to engage too many persons as we are observing the basic protocols that surround COVID-19," she commented.

"However, we have more than enough material and manpower on the ground to ensure that the work is completed before the end of the day. The painting of the perimeter wall is of most importance, as, since its construction more than 10 years ago, it has not been painted. The spirit of volunteerism is alive and well in West Portland and we are working as a team," she concluded.

Dozens of paints, paintbrushes and other materials were donated by the Portland Municipal Corporation and the parish's business interests for the project.

Elsewhere in the parish, there were pockets of projects being undertaken by other groups along with private individuals including the police who were engaged in removing waste from a beach in Manchioneal.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.