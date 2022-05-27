May Pen Hospital gets new CEO

Eugena Clarke-James, operations manager at the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon, has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of the facility, the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) has announced.

Clarke-James had been serving as acting CEO since May 2021, during which time, according to the SRHA, she displayed commitment, dedication and hard work.

The regional health authority commended Clarke-James for partnering with internal and external stakeholders, and networking with donors in establishing the operation of a 40-bed field hospital for the region.

The field hospital, located on the grounds of the May Pen Hospital, was opened in September last year.

“Other accomplishments under her leadership include, but not limited to, the expansion of the Neonatal Special Care Unit, establishment of a medical waste refrigerator, refurbishing of the medical waste incinerator, establishment of a cough centre and a successful laundry rehabilitation project,” the SRHA said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Thursday, an elated Clarke-James told The Gleaner, “It was through hard work, team support and dedication in serving the clients that led to my achievements and success.”

She added: “There were challenging times, but through perseverance it was worth it. I am feeling blessed and indeed honoured to take on the roles and responsibilities of the CEO of this noble institution.”

‘BIGGEST TEST’

Clarke-James cited the COVID-19 pandemic as her “biggest test” while serving as acting CEO. The experience, she said, has garnered requisite skills to manoeuvre challenging times.

“During the raging storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, I stood steadfast despite the circumstances to ensure the best care was effected to our clients,” said a confident Clarke-James.

She lauded the hospital staff, adding that their resilience and commitment have been crucial to her role at the facility.

“I respect them all and salute them for their support. Good leadership is being able to empower your team to attain the goals and objectives of the institution. I am surrounded by a team of dedicated, motivated and supportive staff who only give their best,” she said.

The newly minted CEO says the delivery of quality service remains paramount at the facility.

“If my clients are comfortable, then that makes me comfortable. Great leaders have to be servant leaders and pull off the jackets when the need arises. I enjoy the team spirit in optimising the best care and management of our clients,” she told The Gleaner.

“I will continue to inspire and influence good governance as we strive in becoming a centre of excellence in clinical patient care and effective customer services,” Clarke-James told The Gleaner.

She lauded members of the May Pen business community, and other stakeholders, stating that they have contributed greatly to the institution.

She added: “God is my guide in whatever I do, and where He leads me I will continue to follow and be inspired by the amazing tasks; to save the lives of our clients.”

Clarke-James, who has over 20 years experience in public health, succeeds St Andrade Sinclair, who currently serves the Western Regional Health Authority as regional director.

The SRHA says it looks forward to May Pen Hospital rising to greater heights, and craves the support of all team members as Clarke-James continues to lead the team.