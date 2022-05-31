'Pop skull', 'Bloodstain' and 'Kaka' among 10 most wanted by St Andrew South Police

The St. Andrew South Police have released a list of the 10 most wanted persons in the division.

They men are being asked to asked to turn themselves in to the Hunts Bay Police in Kingston immediately, according to statement issued today.

They are:

1. Courtney Ashley, otherwise called 'Bloodstain'. Ashley is wanted for the murder and wounding with intent committed on November 6, 2017 on Fenbrook Aveune, Kingston 20.

2. Romario 'Kaka' Grant of Nelson Road, Kingston 13, is wanted for the murder of Delano Messam, on May 18, 2021 on Nelson Road, Kingston 13.

3. Ronald Smith, otherwise called 'Pop Skull' and 'White Knight', is wanted for wounding with intent on committed April 15, 2022 at Ashley Road, Kingston 13.

4. Dante Morgan, is wanted for wounding with intent committed on May 21, 2022 on Lagos Drive, Kingston 11

5. Anteneil "Son-Son' Raynolds of Marlborough Avenue in New Haven, Kingston 20 is wanted for the murder of Denique Salmon on October 7, 2021 at Riverside Drive in New Haven, Kingston 20.

6. Theodore 'Theo' Bearer of Duhaney Terrance in New Haven, Kingston 20 is wanted for the murder of Denique Salmon.

7. Raheem 'Berger' Brown of Crescent Road, Kingston for the offence of assault at common law with use of a firearm and the murder of David Jackson on March 30, 2019 on Joseph Road, Kingston 13.

8. Jermaine 'Reechie' Richards of a Penn Road address for the murder of Eswick Lawson committed on May 29, 2020 on Ashoka Road, Kingston 11.

9. Albert 'Ballie' Mitchell of an Andreson Drive, Riverton Meadows, Kingston 11 for the murder of Norman Dunkley on November 2, 2021 on Trelawny Road in Riverton Meadows, Kingston 11.

10. Marques Ellis, otherwise called 'Marques', is wanted for the murder of Norman Dunkley.

The police say anyone with information that can assist the Police is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111 or Crime Stop at 311.

Members of the public are also being advised that it is a crime to harbour a fugitive and are urged to share any information they have with the Police.

