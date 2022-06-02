St Catherine labourer dies in fire

Investigators in St Catherine are trying to ascertain the cause of death of 47-year-old Larry Whyte of Old Harbour Glades, whose body was found in a burnt-out, abandoned shop on Sunday.

“The proper forensic and criminal investigation is being undertaken to ascertain how he met his death,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Mark Harris said.

When the news team visited the community, several of Whyte’s relatives were on the scene. His sister Sonia Whyte said having received the sad news of her brother’s demise, she journeyed from Nain in St Elizabeth to the community.

“The last time I talk with my brother was on the phone. It was in December when we have a family reunion last year,” Whyte said. “Right now my head still a hurt mi from yesterday as this come like it not real.”

Sonia said that her brother moved to St Catherine from St Elizabeth 17 years ago to live with his aunt, Gwendolyn Smith. She described Whyte as a hard-working man who would do odd jobs but, having fallen on hard times, moved into the abandoned shop.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“He lived here before but moved up the road until he returned here three weeks ago and I allowed him to occupy the building,” Smith said. “Yesterday (Sunday) about 4:30 in the evening, I was home and mi hear someone shout ‘Fire!’ Mi come out and start fi use the hose, but it burn and it was when the fire brigade came we see Larry’s burnt body.”

The Old Harbour Fire Department said the building was not insured.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com