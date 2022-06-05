Woman Power: Entrepreneur Summer Bryan-James has the balancing act down pat

MANDEVILLE, Manchester

A MULTIGENERATIONAL household with matriarchs who were strong, entrepreneurial, independent and fearless in their pursuits to make things happen laid the foundation for the powerhouse that is Summer Bryan-James.

From working in banking, the airline and spirits industries, to undertaking management and leadership roles in the fashion and real estate industries, Bryan-James has made her mark as a go-getter.

Currently a fashion consultant at Anita Elizabeth Boutique, property management consultant at Superior Realtors Ltd and brand ambassador for an international retail company, this female boss said she has always been a creative who loves a challenge.

“The thought of a challenge piques my interest to unlock and conquer. I see fashion as extremely personal and fluid. It allows you to be whatever version of yourself you wish to represent and that can be extremely liberating. It gives you a voice and very often, fashion is the only way a woman is given permission for expression. So, it is a lot more than garments thrown on a silhouette. In this way, it is intertwined with my strong opinion on self-love and self-expression,” she said.

Attributing her initial love for fashion to her mother, who worked on a cruise ship and would buy unusual pieces of gifts and clothing from exotic locations, Bryan-James said her imagination was enticed and so a desire for an eclectic view of fashion curated.

MASS COMMUNICATIONS

But above her accomplishments as a business professional, the holder of a bachelor of arts in mass communications from The UWI and a master’s degree in business administration from the Wayne Huizenga Business School at Nova Southeastern University, the 40-year-old said her biggest and most important role is that of mother to her two girls, ages 12 and eight.

“My greatest achievement has been motherhood. My children have taught me vulnerability, fearlessness, and in a comparison culture, I have had to make them recognise that their uniqueness is to be celebrated. In so doing, I have also reminded myself of this fact. I am also very proud that I am able to say no to the situations and things that no longer serve me. The ability to put yourself first outweighs any material gain.”

Having learnt to balance all the hats she wears, noting the dangers of pouring from an empty cup, Bryan-James said she has recognised that success in all areas is only possible when one’s first commitment is to themselves.

“It takes great sacrifice and society expects women to deliver in all areas. I’ve learnt to separate the roles and the first commitment that I make is to myself. I’ve recognised the relationship between gut health and mental health,and the importance it plays in having a positive and motivated mindset. As a result, I make every effort to be mindful of what I consume. I don’t eat fast-food; I stay away from meat. I eat mostly whole foods, fruits and vegetables that are vitamin rich and healthy.”

Underscoring the value of family, she said going for daily walks with her husband in making every effort to be physically active and going on dates with her daughters are ways of ensuring that the needs of each member of her immediate family are met individually, similar to the personalised service she gives her clients.

“My family is extremely supportive. My husband and I are not limited by gender roles. My days begin at 5:30 a.m. with meditation, our morning walks and heading out the door by 7:30 a.m. for school drop-offs. Between 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., house cleaning, a smoothie and meetings with clients, suppliers and contractors. A working lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., additional meetings/ consultations and by 2:30, school pick-up. During pick-up is quality time for me with each child to learn about their day. Everyone is usually home by 4:30 – 5 p.m., which is when we play and unwind before homework and dinner. On our slowest days, we go for drives, movie days, or games night.”

Inspired by her children and an understanding that there is something much larger for everyone, Bryan-James said she is most looking forward to seeing more, learning more and evolving.