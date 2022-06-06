Portland cop killed in car crash

A policeman attached to the Portland Division was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Orange Bay in the parish early this morning.

The name of the district constable, who was based at the Port Antonio Police Station, has not been released.

Details are unclear but the cop was reportedly driving his personal car towards Hope Bay, en route to Port Antonio, when the incident happened, reports say.

He was rushed to the Port Antonio Hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

More details to come.

- Gareth Davis

