Trelawny set for major development

WESTERN BUREAU:

TRELAWNY IS set to become Jamaica’s newest frontier for developments. This view was further enhanced by Aubyn Hill, minister of industry, investment and commerce, who announced that several mega free zones, as part of a special economic zone, will be developed, as he toured sections of government-owned lands in the parish last Friday.

The lands to be involved in the projects are located in Hampden, Georgia, Lottery and Hyde Hall. These lands are presently being managed by the Sugar Company of Jamaica (SCJ).

“Jamaica is seeking to attract investments in several mega free zones and special economic zone (SEZ) developments, including Trelawny’s West 77 Tech Park. The tech park will be unveiled as the centre piece of the 8th World Free Zone Organisation’s Annual International Conference,” Hill informed.

The conference is scheduled for June 13-17 at the Montego Bay Conference Centre. Hill further explained that when fully developed, West 77 will be an internationally recognised epicentre for technology and innovation in Jamaica.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The Silicon Valley-type project will have an extensive range of users, who will create a vibrant and unique business and educational ecosystem. These will include STEM schools, business start-ups, universities, testing labs and multinational corporations,” Hill said.

ALREADY CONCEPTUALISED

A number of projects have already been conceptualised.

“It will open the door for pharmaceutical-like manufacturers to capitalise on over 300 medicinal plants that are particular to Jamaica,” noted Hill. “They can do their pharmaceutical work here, package and export to the Caribbean, Latin America, and to the biggest markets in the world.”

Another upcoming project is the Olympic Sports City.

“This is expected to form the central point of world-class sports on the island. This will have world-class sports infrastructure with the best sporting technology and equipment. The Trelawny Multipurpose Stadium will come in for special attention. It will become part of the Olympic City,” he said.

“The city will cater to baseball, track and field, cricket and other sports. On offer will be opportunities for amateur athletes to become champions,” he added.

Gary Scott, acting chief executive officer of Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority, noted that they are looking to develop a best-type industry that caters to individuals with a wide variety of talent.

“Here in Trelawny, we have identified an industry cluster-type strategy. We are working to see the best type industry,” Scott shared. “We have identified entertainment, music and film.”