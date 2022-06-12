Flow services restored to St Ann customers

Flow Jamaica is reporting that services disrupted by vandals have been restored to its over 5,000 St Ann customers.

It comes as the police confirm the arrest of three persons in a separate case this morning.

Customers including hotels and financial institutions in Ocho Rios, St. Ann's Bay, Runaway Bay, Discovery Bay and its environs had lost much of their broadband, video and fixed voice services.

Fibre optic cables near the St Mary border were chopped early Saturday morning.

Communications Director at Flow, Kayon Mitchell, says operations have now returned to normal.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Services started to come up from yesterday (Saturday) in the afternoon and they completed the repair of the cables at 2 a.m., on Sunday,” she explained.

Flow says the latest acts of vandalism will cost its approximately $1.5 million, in addition to lost revenue.

The company said there were 590 acts of vandalism last year, with the figure for this year now at 250.

And just as the workers were completing repairs to the damaged fibre optic cables, thieves were allegedly preying on the company's property elsewhere in St Ann.

Commander for the St Ann Police, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, told The Gleaner two men and a woman were arrested early this morning after they were held in possession of Flow's copper cables.

They allegedly stole the cables from the company's underground facilities, around 3 a.m.

- Carl Gilchrist

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com