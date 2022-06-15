We Believe Ministry stages concert to support ‘Ochi’ drop-in centre

When Prince Hall’s We Believe Ministry delivered a house to Levy Neath of Harrison Town, Ocho Rios, St Ann, in November 2018, it was built in part from proceeds from his first gospel concert and marked the beginning of a journey that has seen seven houses built and handed over to needy persons all over Jamaica.

A fourth gospel concert set for Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19, at Turtle River Park, Ocho Rios, will see part proceeds go towards the St Ann Municipal Corporation Drop-in Centre in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

“The Ocho Rios Drop-in Centre has been doing a lot in terms of feeding and clothing the people who are on the streets of Ocho Rios and they have approached us and asked us to be a partner with them,” Hall told The Gleaner.

“We see the need of the people in Ocho Rios who are sleeping on the shop piazzas and plazas, and this year’s show, part proceeds is going directly to help build a sleep-over area where the people of Ocho Rios who don’t have anywhere to sleep they can go and sleep because as human beings they deserve to be cared for.”

APPEALING FOR SUPPORT

Hall is appealing to the public to support the concert, given the mission of We Believe Ministry.

“We believe that as a ministry it’s our duty to really continue bearing fruits for others. What we are hoping for is that the concert will be an overwhelming success so we’re asking the people to come out and support this event on the 19th of June at Turtle River Park, Ocho Rios.”

Outside of the contribution towards the drop-in centre, We Believe Ministry is currently in the process of constructing a home for another needy gentleman in Harrison Town, Ocho Rios.

Mayor of St Ann’s Bay Sydney Stewart could not be reached for comment relating to the partnership with We Believe. The drop-in centre, which was opened four years ago, serves dozens of persons in and around the Ocho Rios area who have now come to rely on the facility for a hot meal and a shower.

The concert will feature overseas and local acts, including United States-based Nigerian gospel singer Osby Berry, who is making his first appearance in Jamaica, Jamaican gospel icon Joan Flemmings, Kukudoo, Eddie Neblett, Unity Singers, Minister Marsha J, Rhoda Isabella, among others.

Nadine Blair and Mr Handsome will be MCs at the event that begins at 6 p.m.