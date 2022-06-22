Loyal Grace customer overjoyed at being selected the ‘big winner’

Thirty-six-year-old Natalie Ross has emerged the lucky winner of $5 million in the Grace Foods Move Wid Millions promotion.

In celebration of GraceKennedy’s 100th anniversary, Grace Foods, the Caribbean’s leading food manufacturer and distributor, gave away over $15 million in cash and prizes to some 100 Grace Foods shoppers through Move Wid Millions. The promotion ran over a 10-week period from February 18 to April 30 with 10 customers winning $100,000 each week.

Ross, whose winning entry came from General Foods in Liguanea, St Andrew, was selected from a pool of 100 overall winners. She shared that her favourite Grace products are Grace Tropical Rhythms, Grace Mackerel and Grace Vienna Sausage because of their quality and versatility, and how easy and convenient they are to prepare and ‘grab on the go’.

LOYAL CUSTOMER

“I am overjoyed to have been selected as the ‘big winner’ of the promotion. I am a loyal Grace consumer, and I will continue to support the brand,” Ross said.

The Kingston native shared that she will be using her prize 0money to cover some medical expenses, do home renovations and treat her mom to a nice vacation.

Ross also lauded Grace for its strong support of its consumers and congratulated the brand on its centenary. “One hundred years is an amazing achievement, and I am happy to be part of this historic celebration. Grace is an authentic Jamaican brand,” she said.

“We could not have achieved this tremendous milestone of 100 years without the support of our loyal consumers,” said Andrew Anguin, senior marketing manager, Grace Foods. “Move wid Millions was about celebrating our customers and consumers, and on behalf of Grace Foods, I congratulate all our winners and loyal supporters, because without them we would not be the strong household name that we are,” Anguin added.

He also shared that the Move wid Millions promotion is one of several initiatives Grace Foods has planned as part of the GraceKennedy Group’s year-long celebrations to honour its 100th anniversary.

“It is an exciting time for us here at Grace Foods, and we are happy to be giving back to our consumers in this big way,” Anguin said.