Sangster’s Book Stores launches digital cards for eStore redemption

Sangster’s Book Stores has increased its online footprint with the launch of digital gift cards.

In collaboration with online gifting platform BlinkSky Jamaica, customers have yet another mechanism to purchase items from the Sangster’s eStore, which was officially launched in June 2021.

“We are always keen on enhancing the shopping experience of our customers and creating easier ways for them to do business with us. Therefore, it was an obvious forward step for us to widen our scope in the e-commerce sphere with the introduction of digital gift cards,” said Camelle Ricketts-Moore, managing director of Sangster’s Book Stores Limited.

In anticipation of the back-to-school shopping period, the introduction of the gift cards will make shopping for school supplies just a few clicks away. “Parents can avoid lines and crowded stores by purchasing all their children’s school supplies from the comfort of their homes. In addition, family members and loved ones – whether in Jamaica or in the diaspora – can choose to purchase digital gift cards from the BlinkSky Jamaica platform or from the Sangster’s Book Stores website,” Ricketts-Moore continued.

Purchasing the digital gift card is as easy as the redemption process. Customers can log on to www.sangstersbooks.com, click the red ribbon at the bottom right of the screen, purchase a card valued between $500 and $25,000, and send it to the phone number of the recipient with a note of who purchased the gift. Redemption of the digital gift cards can only be done through the eStore by activating the card and inputting the card details upon the ‘check out’ of the items in the shopper’s cart.

“BlinkSky Jamaica is happy to assist Jamaican companies to diversify their business models to embrace the benefits of e-commerce through gift cards, rewards, and the ease of doing business online. This allows some of our favourite Jamaican brands to increase their customer base, increase sales, and scale up with the use of their digital devices,” commented Sherika Jackson Grant, CEO of BlinkSky Jamaica.

As a household name with over 80 years of providing quality stationery, as well as school, office and lifestyle supplies, Sangster’s Book Store’s e-commerce thrust is an indication of the company’s ability to continuously reimagine new and innovative ways of serving their customers, while contributing to the diverse economic fabric of Jamaica.