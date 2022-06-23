Teacher sentenced to over 30 years for sexual assault and murder of 13-year-old

A Kingston teacher has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for sexual assault and murder of a 13-year-old girl.

Sanju Maharaj, who was charged with the killing of 13-year-old Shanoya Wray, was sentenced today in the Home Circuit Court.

Shanoya's remains were discovered inside Maharaj's bathtub on Walley Close, Kingston 6 on Friday, July 20, 2018.

Maharaj had poured caustic soda and other chemicals on her body, causing it to deteriorate rapidly.

Maharaj pleaded guilty to and was sentenced as follows:

Having sexual intercourse with a person under 16 (four counts); sentenced to 12 years imprisonment.

Murder; sentenced to 21 years imprisonment

Trying to dispose of a corpse; sentence to two years in prison at hard labour.

The sentences are to run consecutively.

Another man, Leonardo Maddan, who was charged with misprision of a felony in relation to this incident, is to reappear in court on October 28.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime and Security, Fitz Bailey, has commended the detectives from the St Andrew Central Criminal Investigations Branch for the quality of the investigation and diligence taken during the course of the probe.

