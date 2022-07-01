New Isratech superstore and logistics centre to boost Manchester economy

After 37 years of building a platform on which to showcase its products and services for the agricultural, water and energy sectors, Isratech Jamaica Limited has opened a second location which will also serve as a logistics centre for the distribution of online orders from across the Caribbean.

The 10,000 square feet store space, which is based at the company’s headquarters in Shooter’s Hill, Manchester, was completed in less than 12 months, becoming the second superstore for Isratech, which built its first in Montego Bay, St James, in 2018.

“We’ll be adding 2,000 new items to our retail store to better serve our valued customers,” said the newly appointed chief executive officer, Benjie Hodara, who has taken over from his father.

Hodara revealed that the company has already secured land space in the heart of Kingston to expand the branch in the capital city.

Through its three divisions, Drip Irrigation, Isratech Waterworks and Isratech Energy Solutions, Isratech offers products and services that cater to those in agricultural, municipal, industrial, commercial and residential areas.

“The vision has grown more than I have even anticipated…,” outgoing CEO Shalom Hodara said as he announced that the baton has been passed on to his son. “It is my pleasure to pass the position of CEO to my son Benjie, who has worked very hard over the last 10 years to learn the ropes to assume this role.”

CONTINUED SUPPORT

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who made the keynote address at the official launch on Wednesday, said he will continue to support enterprises and businesses that continue to contribute to the growth of the economy. The prime minister also visited parish earlier this month to break ground for a business process outsourcing centre in Mandeville.

“I want to draw attention to the fact that even during the pandemic and after the pandemic, Jamaican businesses are still investing, which is a very good sign that there is strong confidence in our economy,” he emphasised.

Holness lauded the company for its services in providing cutting edge technology in agriculture, energy and boosting its manufacturing capabilities to meet world-class standards and demands.

“You are now entering into a new phase of your development. You are not just bringing supplies to distribute, you are manufacturing here and I am happy to hear that you are selling to the rest of the region and in Central America and moving into the business of logistics.”

