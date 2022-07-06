Workers assured of job security at Hampden Distillery

WESTERN BUREAU:

WITH PRODUCTIVITY skyrocketing 500 per cent since starting the business over a decade ago, the employment future of 150 employees at Hampden Estates Limited is assured, according to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Everglades Farms Andrew Hussey, operators of Hampden Distillery in Trelawny.

Speaking with The Gleaner at the opening and renaming of the distillery, Hussey noted that workers at every level need not fear about job security.

“We have 150 employees at work here at Hampden. They can feel confident that their employment will be stable,” Hussey declared.

“These workers are employed in various areas, from the field to the distillery,” he added.

The distillery is renamed in honour of Lawrence F.C. Hussey, the visionary patriarch of Everglades Farms, which is continuing the traditional output started centuries ago by a vast number of businesses that had a foothold in sugar-cane production, which is directly related to the rum-making industry.

At one time in Trelawny, there were over 80 sugar factories with sugar cane grown all over the parish. Today, even while this is no longer so, Hampden remains stuck to its traditions and besides its products, continue to bolster the employment line in the parish.

“At Hampden Estates, we have 400 hectares of cane in production,” said Hussey. “It not only helps us to maintain our tradition which began in 1753, but also guarantees employment for our workers on the farm.”

Everglades Farms, which is operated by the Husseys, started in 2009 a time when the distillery produced 200,000 litres of absolute alcohol. That figure is about to become a part of distant memory, as they have increased production tenfold.

“The projection for 2022 is to produce one million litres. This is an indication that we are in it for the long haul,” Hussey explained of their product line, which includes several rum brands.

The production of rum involves the use of molasses and cane juice but at Hampden, there is a certain uniqueness.

“We are the only distillery producing rum as we do. Fermentation activities is part of our infrastructure, which is only used by us,” explained Hussey. “The cane from the farm is washed and the juice extracted and then used along with molasses, which we get from a pooled import.”

Hussey is proud of his employees who work in several areas of the farm. One such employee who has worked as a boiler operator for 50 years is Falmouth resident Dennis Mahoney, who shared a bit of his experiences.

“I don’t know why I am still here. This has been my only place of employment in all my working years, and I work as a boiler,” said Mahoney. “The boiler produces steam to keep the rum consistent.”

A fitness freak, this medium-built man loves all kinds of sport, especially cricket, at which he even represented the company.

“I played Crum Ewing Cricket for Hampden when there were many factories operating in the island,” he shared. “Today there is no competition. To maintain my fitness, I take a bus to Bounty Hall and walk the three-mile journey to and from the estate.”