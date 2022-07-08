AGRICULTURAL PIONEER and founder of St Jago Farm and Hardware Supplies Limited, O’Brien ‘OB’ Johnson, was showered with adulation at a service of memorial and prayer meeting held in his honour in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Tuesday.

The occasion saw the Methodist Church at 30 White Church Street overflowing with glowing tributes.

President of the St Catherine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dennis Robotham, said Johnson’s passing has left a void in the Old Capital.

“The name OB has been etched in the fabric of the business community in St Catherine,” Robotham said. “He was totally involved in the welfare of the parish through his contribution to education, commerce, and development. His death really hit us hard, as for decades he led the business community through his loyalty and kindness. He is sadly missed.”

Former Small Business Association of Jamaica president, Hugh Johnson, said he admired the yeoman service given by Johnson to business, especially in agricultural development.

“I had to be here today to pay my respects to OB,” Johnson said.

“He has done so much for small businesses, therefore I would have to be here. He has helped to develop programmes, which resulted in the assistance of small farmers.”

Meanwhile, several other persons said that Johnson touched their lives specially.

“I am impressed by the way OB functioned as a businessman,” Orville Lee said.

“I remember asking him to assist someone with employment 20 years ago. The person is still working there. That is the nature of the man.”

In his homily, the Rev Stephen Mullings described the late businessman as a great member of the congregation, which he knew and respected.

The clergyman said that Johnson’s benevolence could not be overlooked and that prayers would be in order for the mourners.

Johnson was born on September 30, 1944, and died at The University Hospital of the West Indies on June 18.

He is survived by widow Maylin, brother David, sister Rowena, and children Omar and Kaye-Ann.

