Dad grateful for outpouring of love for his son

Single dad Dennis Williams is overjoyed and grateful for the outpouring of support he has received for his nine-year-old son, Devonte Williams, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth.

In a Gleaner article published on March 9 this year, 35-year-old Williams was desperately seeking help to make his son as comfortable as he can.

After the article’s publication, local and overseas readers showed support by giving the young dad items to assist with his needs.

Elated, the proud dad told the Gleaner team he believes that his son feels the positive energy surrounding him.

“Is a humble likkle yute, him a star boy. Devonte is happier, more comfortable and laughs a lot more now. When people call, I would let them talk to him and he will try to speak to them in his own way,” Williams said.

“I didn’t get a chance to put down a list, but I would like to thank each and every person who showed love, support, gave advice and pushed out for Devonte and made sure he is getting as much help as he can.”

The medication that controls his seizures, a wheelchair, a bed, bed paddings and blender were the main items he lobbied for and those needs were met.

SOLE PROVIDER

The young dad has been the sole provider for his son since November 2021.

He said he is feeling excited after the positive feedback received from the public.

“After it soaked in, I realised that God still a work through so many people, especially to how Jamaica a run. The fact that people have the heart to assist is really a blessing,” Williams told The Gleaner.

Public Relations Manager of Nestlé Anglo-Dutch Caribbean Garfene Grandison said when he learned about the young man’s situation, his company decided to assist.

“I felt sadness at first because of the situation, but I also felt a sense of pride and love. Seeing a father step up in the way he has, taking care of his son, is not something that is celebrated enough in our society and Nestle wanted to support those efforts,” said Grandison.

Currently unemployed, Williams has plans on selling food from a truck that was recently donated to him.

The business, Dae’z Kitchen, named after his son, is what he sees as the future. His dream is to sell food in his community which will give him a chance to be closer to his son.

“I am trying to accumulate funds to get equipment for the truck, have it fixed and operational so I can generate some income. I like to work and get my own income so I don’t have to worry about getting things needed,” he said.

If you want to help Dennis Williams and Devonte, you can contact at 876-492-9696

