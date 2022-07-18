Former JTB regional rep dies in Kingston

The Jamaica Tourist Board and Kingston College communities stateside and on island are reeling with the unexpected passing of former JTB sales and marketing representative, Godfrey Clarke.

Clarke, a dashing and debonair marketing specialist who was popular among travel agents, died suddenly in Kingston yesterday.

He had worked at the JTB's New York office for several years from the 1980s, and he was always proud and passionate about selling brand Jamaica to the travel industry.

"When Godfrey joined the board in New York, he proved himself to be a natural salesman and was extraordinarily successful in promoting Jamaica," tourism marketing consultant Noel Mignott recalled.

"He was quickly promoted to manage the JTB's operations in Philadelphia and the mid-Atlantic region where he also enjoyed tremendous success,” added Mignott, a former deputy director of JTB.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Outside of tourism, Clarke's two passions were football and poetry, and he frequently wrote poems under the pseudonym 'TinMan'.

Clarke is survived by his new bride, Kimberlee Fisher-Clarke, a travel advisor based in Pennsylvania; his brother Patrick and sister Francine as well as other relatives and numerous friends.

- Dave Rodney

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.