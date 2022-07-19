30 Herbert Morrison students get back-to-school aid from NFE

Thirty students at the Herbert Morrison Technical High School have been awarded bursaries, financial aid, tablets and school supplies valued at more than $1 million by New Fortress Energy (NFE) Foundation to kick off its annual back-to-school educational assistance programme this year. Students were selected based on financial need, academic merit, work ethic and discipline.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, set the tone for the brief afternoon ceremony by encouraging the students, saying; “Nelson Mandela said education is a powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. I am expecting that you will use this help to elevate yourselves, and one day help transform the world.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Paul Adams, principal of Herbert Morrison Technical High School, said; “It is of extreme importance that a solid investment is made in education. It takes the investment of a government, parents, corporate Jamaica, and students to build a nation with the capacity and talent for a next-generation country and economy. So, I think it is great that NFE is investing in your development, so that you can be a productive part of the future of this country.”

He continued: “Return on investment is the outcome from what you have inputted into something. Your return on this investment is therefore what you will put in from here on; and this will be evident in your behaviour, commitment, performance, attitude and finally, in your ability to contribute to this country in the future. So, today I impress upon you that you should not fail the investment nor fail yourself.”

AWARDEES

Among the awardees are five grades 11 and 12 students who received bursaries of $50,000 each to assist with their tuition and external examination fees; 10 students who received tablets; and 25 students who received vouchers valued at $10,000 each to purchase uniforms and school supplies. All students received a backpack with hardcover notebooks, among other school paraphernalia. NFE Foundation also donated four Lenovo laptops to the school for its administrative and online teaching needs.

Meanwhile, Oral Heaven, the newly installed president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, long-standing partners of NFE, also encouraged the students to continue to embody the school’s motto.

Verona Carter, vice-president of New Fortress Energy, said: “We salute these boys and girls for their resilience and tenacity. They continue to defy the odds to deliver excellent grades. We believe in rewarding hard work, so today we’re delighted to be championing them on and rewarding their outstanding academic accomplishment, despite the obstacles.”

In August, NFE will be awarding an additional 300 students from primary and high schools across Montego Bay with bursaries, financial aid, tablets, backpacks and school supplies. I-doc Concierge, a member of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will also be conducting free medical examinations for 100 Primary Exit Profile students who will be starting high school. An additional 700-plus students in Clarendon and Old Harbour will also receive similar packages from the company, making it a total of close to 1,000 students who will receive needed back-to-school support this year.