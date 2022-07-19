NSWMA sanitation workers withdraw strike notice

Sanitation workers at the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) have withdrawn their notice to strike.

The disruption was averted following a four-hour meeting between the government entity and the union representing workers on Tuesday.

The NWU issued a 72-hour notice on Monday, claiming that the NSWMA management had been ignoring workers' cries for issues surrounding salaries and benefits to be addressed.

NWU General Secretary Granville Valentine says many of the concerns raised during the meeting were settled.

He says some issues needed more time to remedy and remain partially resolved.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Valentine did not provide any specifics on the issues discussed.

In its letter to NSWMA on Monday, the union complained of 10 issues.

Some of them included: irregular payment of salaries; reduction in working hours; flexi-work arrangement; lack of a pension plan; lack of proper gear and equipment; no compensation for work done out of town and haphazard or preferential treatment to workers injured on the job.

"We are very concerned about the points that are raised. We have been addressing a lot of these points," said Audley Gordon, the NSWMA executive director.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.