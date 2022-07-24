'Significant progress' in Donna-Lee Donaldson probe, JCF says

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says it has made "significant progress" in its investigation into the disappearance of Donna-Lee Donaldson, a 24-year-old social media influencer.

The update Sunday evening follows another weekend of protests over the pace of the probe.

Donaldson was reportedly last seen on July 11 at an apartment at the Chelsea Manor complex in New Kingston. The apartment is occupied by Noel Maitland, a policeman.

Sophia Lugg has said Maitland had picked up her daughter on the evening of July 11.

Lugg reported Donaldson missing on July 13.

"In the 11 days since that report, investigators have collected a considerable amount of information about her disappearance," the JCF statement said.

"The investigative team – which is being led by a Superintendent of Police and overseen by the Criminal Investigations Branch Headquarters – will this week hold a case review conference with the Director of Public Prosecutions and senior members of her staff. Such a conference is customary at this stage of probes of this nature," it added.

The JCF said the investigation "is being conducted according to the highest standards".

During protests Sunday, fans and members of the public demanded public comments from senior government officials including Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Gender Minister Olivia 'Babsy' Grange.

The protesters also took their demonstration back to the Chelsea Manor apartment complex.

They have been demanding that Maitland and the mother of his child, who is also a cop, be removed from active duties.

The two, who share a child, have retained lawyers.

Maitland's attorney, Christopher Townsend has said his client has been convicted by the court of public opinion without any evidence of guilt.

Townsend said he has no information to believe Maitland and Donaldson were together.

According to him, it has been a difficult time for the cop and his girlfriend, the district constable

He said the policeman said persons who live and work at the apartment complex reported seeing Donaldson appearing to leave the property.

The Independent Commission of Investigations is also probing the matter.

