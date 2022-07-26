Two shot dead, three others injured in Clarendon attack
Published:Tuesday | July 26, 2022 | 11:14 PM
Two persons, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot dead in Hayes, Clarendon on Monday evening.
At least three other persons were shot and injured, reports say.
A group of men were reportedly at a shop when a car drove up and alleged gunmen alighted and opened fire.
The Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed a shooting in Hayes but said it had no specific details.
Detectives are now on the scene.
More details soon.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.