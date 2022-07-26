Wed | Jul 27, 2022

Two shot dead, three others injured in Clarendon attack

Published:Tuesday | July 26, 2022 | 11:14 PM
A teen boy and an adult male were shot dead in Hayes, Clarendon on July 26, 2022. -Contributed photos

Two persons, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot dead in Hayes, Clarendon on Monday evening. 

At least three other persons were shot and injured, reports say.

A group of men were reportedly at a shop when a car drove up and alleged gunmen alighted and opened fire.

The Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed a shooting in Hayes but said it had no specific details. 

Detectives are now on the scene.

More details soon.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

 