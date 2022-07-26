Two shot dead, three others injured in Clarendon attack

Two persons, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot dead in Hayes, Clarendon on Monday evening.

At least three other persons were shot and injured, reports say.

A group of men were reportedly at a shop when a car drove up and alleged gunmen alighted and opened fire.

The Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed a shooting in Hayes but said it had no specific details.

Detectives are now on the scene.

More details soon.

