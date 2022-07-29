Adventists to participate in days of prayer for nation

The Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamaica is calling on its approximately 300,000 members to join in days of prayer for the nation on Saturday, July 30, and on Independence Day, August 6.

The Church joins with fellow Christians as part of the seven groups comprising the Jamaica Umbrella Groups of Churches on July 30 and 31 in prayer and condemnation of the nation’s current crime epidemic. Members of the churches in the group are asked to pray at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“We invite government, civic, other non-governmental groups, and members of the society to participate by coming to pray with us, as we seek Him in these challenging times,” said Pastor Everett Brown, president of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamaica. “We are also challenging every Jamaicans to seek peace above violence, respect the sanctity of life and be kind and loving to our fellow citizens.”

On August 6, the Church will have its annual ‘Day of Prayer for the Nation’, which is done on the first Sabbath in August of each year since its inception in 2008. The theme for this year is ‘Hope for the Nation’s Families’. Members will pray at various times during the day for the various challenges facing families, including domestic and other crimes and violence, physical and mental abuse and their mental health.

“As we celebrate 60 years of independence, our country is at a crossroad. I implore each member to be a beacon of hope in his or her family and to each family that they come in contact with through care and kindness.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“As a church, we are always willing to continue to do our part in ensuring a better Jamaica through our various outreach activities in the communities in which our churches are located,” Brown added.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamaica has more than 740 congregations in every parish across Jamaica.