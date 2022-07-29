Outstanding Portland student aces PEP

Twelve-year-old Joey-Ann Phillips, who amassed 389.8 points including 99 in the ability test, has emerged as the top performer for Norwich Primary School in Portland in this year’s Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exam.

Phillips, who spoke to The Gleaner on Tuesday at the Portland Parish Library, said that her outstanding performance in PEP was as a result of her hard work and commitment, especially during the lockdown period brought about by COVID-19, which not only forced the suspension of face-to-face classes, but also led to the advent of mandatory online classes.

“It wasn’t that bad, but I prefer face to face because I get to ask my questions,” Phillips said.

“First I had to wake up early every day to do some work before school. It was a lot more stressful, but I found ways to adapt and I coped very well, especially with guidance from my mother, Nicola Harrison, and father, Desmond ‘Joey’ Phillips, who ensured that I studied and remained focused. I am forever grateful for their guidance and support.

“I quickly adjusted and as a result I was well prepared for my PEP exam. Everyone, including my teachers and friends, expected me to do well and I did not disappoint them. My mother provided me with past papers and other forms of material from online sources. I knew that other students were having problems with online classes, but I was determined to succeed, despite the fact that it was a new way of learning for me,” she added.

Phillips secured the following grades in the PEP exam: mathematics – 355; language arts – 346: science – 347, and social studies – 350.

“I did very well and I will be attending the school of my first choice, Titchfield High. I intend to do well in high school and I will continue to excel in the respective subject areas. My ambition is to become a medical doctor, as I get the thrill of watching people saving others lives and I enjoy watching movies and documentaries about hospital and doctors,” Phillips added.

“I am very elated that she has done so well, which comes as no real surprise, as I know that she has the potential,” said a proud Harrison, who spoke about the level of commitment shown by her daughter, whom she described as being shy, diligent, well organised, focused, and a hard worker.

“She has always done well, even at the kindergarten level, and given the level of support that she got from us and also from her teachers, we anticipated that she would do well. I am hoping that she will get a scholarship, based on her performance, which will be greatly appreciated.

“I am urging other students to just stay focused and keep praying, because with God, all things are possible. My daughter’s ambition to become a medical doctor comes as no surprise, because she has been saying it over and over. I just want to thank the entire staff at Norwich Primary for the tremendous support given to my daughter, and also the people of Portland Road for their unwavering support,” Harrison said.