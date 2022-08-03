WESTERN BUREAU:

THE SPIRIT of volunteerism was on clear display in St James on Sunday as residents from Montego Hills rolled up their sleeves and partnered with law-enforcement officers to spruce up the police station.

Work on the facility included de-bushing, washing and painting of the fountain and the stonewall perimeter fencing, and repairing and re-erecting the police station sign, which had collapsed due to adverse weather conditions.

Bunnisha Shettlewood, the chief community organiser on the project, told The Gleaner that the aesthetics of the police station was not in keeping with normal standards, and as stakeholders, they decided to partner with the police in lifting the appearance and highlight the location of the facility.

“This is our independence gift to the police officers and to ourselves. We have decided that the station, which serves Montego Hills and several other communities in St James, should not continue to remain scruffy,” Shettlewood said.

She noted that the police officers are serving the residents from a repurposed residential dwelling, but despite their presence for approximately 12 years, its location had eluded many.

That difficulty, she said, came about because the police station building and perimeter wall did not carry the customary blue and white colours of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

“Painting the perimeter walls of the station was very critical, because many residents and visitors were unable to identify the police station,” she noted. “Today, we have helped to solve that problem, which is further supported by replacing the downed signed, and we will continue to upkeep our police station.”

Help towards lifting the appearance of the station also came from Joshua Cummings, councillor for St James’ Norwood Division, who provided paints and an adequate supply of paint brushes, and coordinated the reconstruction of the police station’s sign.

Sergeant Bruce Walker, team leader at the Second Avenue-based Montego Hills Police Station, which serves several residential communities, including Salt Spring, Norwood, Paradise, Flower Hill, Bottom Pen, Quarry and Glendevon, said the police personnel under his leadership are feeling extremely delighted with the work done by the residents.

“We are overwhelmed to see the residents taking charge of their space. The paint work has truly lifted the image of the station and the morale of the police who work here,” Walker said.

“This is a good partnership between the residents and the police, and goes to show that a lot more can be achieved through greater and more sustained collaborations,” he continued.

Meanwhile, head of the St James Police Division, Superintendent Carlos Russell, lauded residents for their partnership, noting that there is a vast difference in the character and atmosphere of the station.

“This venture is a commendable one, just to see the citizens coming out in partnership with the police to improve and beautify the police station. I want to encourage the citizens to continue their partnership,” said Russell.

He noted that the Montego Hills Police Station district is one of the tougher areas affected by crime in St James and partnerships like these are critical.He reiterated that the police need the assistance of citizens to provide a safe space in communities.

“Just looking at what I am seeing now; it is a significant difference in the whole appearance. So I commend and continue to ‘big up’ the citizens of Montego Hills for the work they have done,” said Russell.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com