Four Redwood Primary School students receive scholarships

Four students from the Redwood Primary School in northeast St Catherine have been awarded scholarships courtesy of the Sky’s the Limit Foundation, a US-registered non-profit organisation founded by past student Rouje-K Wilson.

The students are Kimarley McDonald, Shamoya McLean, Judeen Graham and Attarah Woodrow.

The youngsters and their parents were fêted at Fennel’s Entertainment complex in Linstead, St Catherine, on Saturday, July 30. Each student received $15,000 in scholarship.

Wilson said that the sponsorship, which takes the recipients through primary to tertiary education, will also be providing devices, stationery, and will pay tuition and other expenses for the students. The selected students will also go through a mentorship programme in the area of their chosen career field.

She said the desire to help the students was born out of a need to give back to the school.

“The Redwood Primary has played a significant role in my life, as my family hails from the community and attended the school. My grandmother and 10 of her children, including my mother, were educated at the school, therefore it is prudent to assist these students,” she shared.Principal of Redwood Primary School Evanne McKoy welcomed the initiative by the Wilson-led team.

“It is a very timely and meaningful gesture that students from this rural school are beneficiaries of a life-changing programme; this speaks volume for their educational development,” McKoy said.

One parent, Keith McLean, was a picture of contentment as he praised the gesture.

“I feel very good that my child’s education will be taken care of by this kind group,” McLean said. “I am a single parent and I love and want the very best for her, but sometimes it is difficult to find books, pencils and other supplies. This announcement is certainly a great feeling,” he said.

McLean’s sentiments were echoed by Tamica Ford, whose daughter, Attarah Woodrow, was also a recipient.

“I am very pleased that my child will be able to go to school, all the way to university, and pursue the career that she wants,” Ford said.

“I just hope that with my guidance that she will remain focused, but with the mentorship it will make my effort less stressful. I am thankful for the assistance, it’s a blessing all round,” she said.

Three of the recipients want to become medical doctors. Shamoya McLean, one of the recipients, is looking to a career in education. She said: “The scholarship means a lot to me and I will be doing my best to achieve my goal of being a teacher, as I really do love to assist people.”

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com