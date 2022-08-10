Computer science, IT teachers to be trained under coding project

Hundreds of information technology (IT) and computer science teachers are this month to benefit from training under the Coding in Schools Programme.

The training is set to begin on August 22 and will last for five weeks.

The course will be conducted using both synchronous and asynchronous training modalities.

The project, which is a collaboration between the Ministry of Education and Youth and the Amber Group, was launched by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in November last year.

Some 15,000 teachers are expected to be trained under the programme to deliver the curriculum.

Meanwhile, a total of 400,000 students from grades one to 13 in public schools across Jamaica will benefit.

The objective of the Coding in Schools programme is to equip students to compete in an increasingly technologically driven world.

A certificate of competence will be awarded at the end of the training to persons who meet the course requirement.

- JIS News

