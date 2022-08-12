Man killed in ‘Back Road’ police shooting

A man was this morning fatally shot by the police at the abandoned Inez Bogues Museum along Port Henderson Road in Portmore, St Catherine.

The deceased has been identified as Tevaughn Taylor.

The police report that a team was along the popular 'back road' strip when Taylor engaged them in a firefight.

The incident happened around 6 a.m.

Taylor was hit in the exchange and he was taken to hospital where was pronounced dead.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police say a revolver was seized at the scene of the shooting.

- Corey Robinson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.