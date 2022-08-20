Jamaicans celebrate 60 years of Independence across Canada

On August 6, Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence, landmarks across Canada illuminated in black, green and gold in celebration of the island’s Independence Diamond Jubilee. Black depicts strength and creativity, gold reflects the sun and wealth of the country, while green signifies hope and the island’s rich agricultural resources. A signature Jamaica Independence reception was also held in Niagara Falls and hosted by the consul general of Jamaica and the Jamaica Tourist Board’s Canadian team.

Members of Toronto’s Jamaican community and friends of Jamaica were in attendance along with several travel trade partners. Guests were treated to spoken word performances, authentic Jamaican cuisine and the sounds of DJ Black Prince.

Landmarks that were illuminated in Jamaica’s flag colours included the Mississauga Clock Tower, Vancouver City Hall, the Burrard Street Bridge in Vancouver, the iconic Ottawa sign at ByWard Market, Edmonton’s High Level Bridge and Halifax City Hall.

“We were happy to see Canadian support from coast to coast for Jamaica’s Independence Day, and thank everyone involved in the Jamaica Lights illuminations that took place,” said Angella Bennett, regional director, Jamaica Tourist Board Canada. “Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica across the country were able to view these illuminations and mark the island’s special day from Canada.”

While August 6 was Jamaica’s actual Independence Day, celebrations will still continue throughout the rest of the year, such as at Sinting Fest on Eglinton West in Toronto, a fashion show and the Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation’s Jamrock Annual Gala. More information on these and other local Jamaica 60 events can be found at www.jamaica60to.com. In addition, the Bob Marley One Love Experience in Toronto has now been extended until September 25, so Marley fans can see never-before-seen photographs and memorabilia and immerse themselves in a journey through his life, passions, influences and enduring legacy.