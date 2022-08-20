NYC Mayor Eric Adams guest speaker at Jamaica Independence Gala

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will be the headline speaker at the Jamaica Independence Gala set for tonight.

The marquee event which will mark the culmination of the celebration of Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee Independence Anniversary is being put on by the Jamaica Promise Non-Profit Organization in collaboration with Jamaica’s Consul General office in New York and will be held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square.

Consul General Alyson Wilson praised members of the community for coming together to pull the gala together.

“I am pleased that a team from our diaspora has come together to ensure that we will have a celebration that is worthy of Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee of Independence. We are committed to ensuring that members of our community will feel the pride of being Jamaican as we celebrate together. I thank all the members of the team that have come together to make this a reality,” said the consul general.

Six members of the community will be honoured at the gala. They are: Nurse Sandra Lindsay; Monty Alexander, jazz pianist; Basil Anderson, Dr Maurice Wright, Jeffrey Flaks and Mart Newman.

Proceeds realised from the event will go towards purchasing six dialysis machines to benefit a number of hospitals in Jamaica, provide six scholarships for students at tertiary institutions as well as benefit charities in New York and Jamaica.

LINE UP

Entertainment will be provided by Derrick Barnett and the Statement Band with a live performance by Leroy Sibbles, a founding member of the Heptones.

Road International Disco will also provide entertainment.

The gala follows a number of other events, including flag-raising ceremonies in the city of White Plains and at Brooklyn Borough Hall to mark Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence.

A number of galas were held last weekend in Long Island, New York; Philadelphia, Atlanta, Georgia, and Houston, Texas.

This Saturday’s gala will bring the curtain down on activities across the United States marking Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee Independence Anniversary.

Tickets can be purchased by going to the website Jamaica60th.

“We look forward to a most enjoyable evening as Jamaicans come together to celebrate Jamaica’s 60th Independence Anniversary in grand style,” the consul general said.

