Selfishness has been seen as a negative trait. One who makes one’s gains as their first priority and are less sensitive of other’s wellbeing is what we know as one being selfish. But it’s important to understand that, without being rightly selfish, one can’t be selfless in their endeavours. We can’t give when we are empty. Selfishness is the only tool to be truly selfless.

In the true sense, selfishness is when you start taking care of your mental and emotional health before dealing with other relationships. Selfishness is not an act, but it is the intention of the individual. We naturally radiate what we feel and, if I’m emotionally sick, then I radiate sickness into my relationships through my actions and intention. Make mental health, i.e., stability, calmness, happiness, your first priority and you’ll realise that this selfishness gradually makes you selfless in all your connections and relationships.

Courtesy: Rajyoga Meditation Center, Kingston (Courses are given free of charge). Email: kingston@jm.brahmakumaris.org