Huawei launches developer competition

Huawei is launching the Latin America and Caribbean edition of its flagship event, Huawei Developer Competition, with up to US$15,000 for the winning teams.

The Huawei Developer Competition, with the theme of ‘Spark Infinity’, is aimed at promoting a solid, open, and robust cloud ecosystem across China, as well as in the Asia-Pacific, Latin America (LatAm) and the Caribbean, the Middle East, Africa and Europe, the company said. The Latin American edition has four categories– EI, PaaS, media and database.

The competition encourages developers to make use of the technologies and capabilities of Huawei Cloud to develop creative projects and applications, the company said, adding that cloud will pave the pay for the contestants to develop and monetize their applications. They can choose the Cloud Foundation Track for Cloud Application Innovation.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the very first Huawei Developer Competition in LatAm,” said Fernando Liu, president of Huawei Cloud LatAm. “Digital talent development has always been part of our long-term commitment in this region. With this contest, we would like to encourage the young talent to try and push the boundaries of digital and cloud, and learn about and create industry-transforming innovations.”

The application is open to members of the public starting from August 10 to October 2. With guidance from Huawei’s dedicated experts, they will develop their applications with the potential to drive industry-transforming innovations. The contestants will also gain hands-on experience to kick-start their careers.

The event will eventually lead to a Demo Day on November 4, when the top six teams will pitch their projects live in front of a Huawei jury panel. The top six final teams can win prizes of up to US$15,000.

More information can be obtained from https://www.huaweispark.com/en/challenges/latam-developer-competition?la....