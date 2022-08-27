WWII veteran Albert Jarrett has died

Albert Jarrett, a World War II veteran from Hanover, Jamaica, died just one week after he was a Commonwealth Games baton bearer for the international sporting event that was held in his home town of Birmingham, England.

Jarrett, who lived in Shard End, passed away on August 2 following a short illness. He was 98.

He was a popular figure in Birmingham, being a trustee of the online educational forum called ‘The Forgotten Generations’ founded by fellow RAF veteran Donald Campbell, to shine a light on the many men and women from African and Caribbean countries who have served in the British armed forces.

The pair travelled the country in a bid to remember those dedicated service personnel and shared their stories with others via ‘The Forgotten Generations’ website.

In paying tribute to Jarrett, Campbell said: “I met Mr Jarrett five years ago and it’s been fantastic. I served in the Royal Air Force for 36 years myself and I had no idea Mr Jarrett had served before me because of a lack of education in school. But once I learnt about him, those trailblazers not just from World War II but World War I, I wanted to look into it further. I set up the Forgotten Generation to remember these people.

“He called me ‘son’, even though I’m not actually his family. We did so much together. We had so much more left to do. I feel like one half of me have gone. He will be truly missed but long remembered in all our hearts, lest we forget.”

Dr Beverly Lindsay, chair of the Association of Jamaican Nationals Birmingham, of which Jarrett was a long-standing member, said: “It is with sadness that we have lost one of our veterans in Albert Jarrett. He had been in hospital recently. I am very happy that he had his moment as a baton bearer for the Commonwealth Games. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Jarrett enlisted at the age of 17 in Jamaica before being sent in convoys of recruits from the Caribbean to England in 1942 during the war. He completed his basic training at Royal Air Force Melksham in Wiltshire.

He later served at Sutton Coldfield, Grantham Maintenance Units during World War II, where he was a major part of a team who supplied vital equipment to the front line. His last unit was Royal Air Force Cosford until his return to Jamaica in 1947.

Jarrett returned to England after a few years living and working in Jamaica, raising his family and running his own business. It was only in November 2020 that he was presented with a service medal, after 75 years.

In promoting ‘The Forgotten Generations’ portal, Jarrett met many dignitaries including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He was regularly sought after by the media for interviews and was often featured on national radio and TV. He was featured on BBC TV in the Royal British Legion Annual Remembrance Service in November 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall, London.