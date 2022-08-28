Heavy rainfall impacts water supply to sections of St James, Hanover

Heavy rainfall over the past few days is impacting water supply to some sections of St. James and Hanover.

The National Water Commission (NWC) says the showers have resulted in increased deposits of mud and debris at the intake of the Great River Treatment Plant in St. James.

It says this has blocked the intake causing a significant shortfall in the amount of water available for treatment and distribution.

The NWC explains that, as a result, customers, especially those in elevated sections of St. James and Hanover, will experience either low water pressure or intermittent supply.

In St James, the affected areas include Queen's Drive, Leaders Avenue, Felicity, Mango Walk, Glendevon, Salt Spring, Brandon Hill, Rosemount, Cornwall Court, Rose Heights, Farm Heights, Sun Valley Road, Rectory Drive, Catherine Mount, Albion, Reading Heights, Anchovy, Childermas, Lethe, sections of Comfort Hall, Wiltshire, Guava Walk, Spring Gardens, Belmont, Tower Hill, Moy Hall and Unity Hall.

In Hanover, the impacted communities are Cue, Elgin Town, Johnson Town, Lucea, Brisette, Hoist, Malcolm Heights, Cacoon, Dias, First Hill, Montpelier, Bamboo, McQuarrie, Woodland and Blenheim.

