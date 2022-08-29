Howard Cooke Primary mourning death of vice principal

Howard Cooke Primary School in Catherine Hall, St James is in deep mourning over the passing of its beloved vice-principal, Veronica Headley Jennings, just days before the start of the new school term on September 5.

Headley Jennings, who was one of the school's founding teachers in 1989 and who had served as vice principal for 15 years, died on Sunday evening following a period of illness.

She was 60.

The school's principal David Scott remembered Headley Jennings as a dedicated instructor who, in a case of tragic irony, was preparing to take over the role.

“All that she did revolved around the school, so she was practically everything to the school. She was very loved by both her peers and students and everyone who passed through her hands. As we say, the navel string is cut here,” said Scott.

He added that a meeting is to be held on Tuesday with members of the school's board and representatives from the Ministry of Education to decide on the next step.

- Christopher Thomas

