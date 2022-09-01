Bar owner murdered in Manchester

A bar owner was shot and killed in Greenvale, Manchester on Thursday morning.

He has been identified as 40-year-old David Reid.

It is reported that about 6:30 a.m., Reid was pounced upon by gunmen as he attempted to open his bar.

He died on the spot.

On Wednesday, the body of 61-year-old Anthony Williams, who worked as a watchman at a bar in Christiana, also in the parish, was found with its hand tied and the mouth gagged.

Investigations into both murders are ongoing.

Up to August 29, a total of 36 people have been murdered in Manchester.

This is a 100 per cent increase when compared to 18 homicides for the corresponding period in 2021.

- Olivia Brown

