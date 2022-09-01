Bar owner murdered in Manchester
A bar owner was shot and killed in Greenvale, Manchester on Thursday morning.
He has been identified as 40-year-old David Reid.
It is reported that about 6:30 a.m., Reid was pounced upon by gunmen as he attempted to open his bar.
He died on the spot.
On Wednesday, the body of 61-year-old Anthony Williams, who worked as a watchman at a bar in Christiana, also in the parish, was found with its hand tied and the mouth gagged.
Investigations into both murders are ongoing.
Up to August 29, a total of 36 people have been murdered in Manchester.
This is a 100 per cent increase when compared to 18 homicides for the corresponding period in 2021.
- Olivia Brown
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.